Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 148.3% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 17,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $85.63 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

