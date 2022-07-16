Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Up 186.0% in June

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,151,300 shares, an increase of 186.0% from the June 15th total of 1,102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TNEYF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.92. 22,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,864. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TNEYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

