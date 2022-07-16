Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

TRGP stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 935,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,277. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,755,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,471,000 after purchasing an additional 253,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

