Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Raised by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Target by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Insider Activity

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $146.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

