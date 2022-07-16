Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,144 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Target by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Target by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,925 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 60,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

