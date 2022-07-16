Target Hospitality Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $8,184,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,381,000 after purchasing an additional 277,134 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

