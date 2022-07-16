Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) PT Raised to $18.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

