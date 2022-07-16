TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Up 3.2 %

Eaton stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.09. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

