TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $32,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,325,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 726.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of WD opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.44. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

