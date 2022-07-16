TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $61,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $177.95.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.
Insider Activity at Capital One Financial
In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
