TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 848.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 232,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 54,020 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 135.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

