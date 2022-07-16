TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 437.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $225.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.41. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $208.10 and a twelve month high of $306.64.

