Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $147.61

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $147.61 and traded as low as $126.23. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $130.09, with a volume of 6,851,949 shares traded.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $147.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

