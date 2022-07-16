Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Up 120.6% in June

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

THQ stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $20.43. 157,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,212. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

