Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NYSE:TFX opened at $244.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.13. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $235.58 and a 12-month high of $405.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 111.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 130,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Teleflex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 195,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Teleflex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 47.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

