Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Lowered to SEK 80 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 130 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd. Cheuvreux downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.07 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

