Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.97

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.97 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 48567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEZNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.60 ($6.60) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($7.80) to €9.00 ($9.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale lowered Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.80 ($6.80) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.62) to €7.55 ($7.55) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

