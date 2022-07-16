The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.18.

Shares of BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

