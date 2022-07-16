The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 647,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

