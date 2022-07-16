The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $19,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $245.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.18.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $338.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.60.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

