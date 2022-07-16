The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $77.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after acquiring an additional 81,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,221,000 after acquiring an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

