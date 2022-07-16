The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $233.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.24.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $171.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.87. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.