The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $31.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.
Global-e Online Price Performance
Shares of GLBE opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.