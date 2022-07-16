The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $31.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of GLBE opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

