The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Buy

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

PAYO has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Up 12.8 %

PAYO opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $99,398,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth $12,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.