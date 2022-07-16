TheStreet Downgrades Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to D+

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.23.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 3.4 %

WMG opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

