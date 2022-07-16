Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. Toast has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.42 million. Research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,812,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $43,725,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,812,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $36,147.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock valued at $172,349,428. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $780,000. Hillman Co. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $3,445,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 205.3% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,159,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 780,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

