Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. PPL makes up approximately 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

PPL stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

