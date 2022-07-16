Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 50,800 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,091,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

