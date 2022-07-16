Toews Corp ADV Invests $400,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $177.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

