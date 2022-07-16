Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

