Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 6,800 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.