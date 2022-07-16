Toews Corp ADV Sells 499 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Toews Corp ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

