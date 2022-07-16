Toews Corp ADV Takes $420,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. McDonald’s accounts for 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.