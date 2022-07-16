Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

COST opened at $522.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.67 and a 200 day moving average of $515.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

