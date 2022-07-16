Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Insider Activity

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.26. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

