Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen downgraded shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Torrid Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Torrid has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $439.56 million and a PE ratio of -24.94.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $813,638,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $8,487,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $4,867,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $3,804,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

