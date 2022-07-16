Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.73.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,617,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

