TotemFi (TOTM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,370.00

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $320,852.48 and $128,370.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00049406 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001833 BTC.
TotemFi Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
