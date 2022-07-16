TotemFi (TOTM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,370.00

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $320,852.48 and $128,370.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TotemFi Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.

TotemFi Coin Trading

