Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMLF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $49.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $63.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

