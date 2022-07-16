Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMLF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $63.80.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

About Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

