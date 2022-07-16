TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.50.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after purchasing an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TransUnion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

