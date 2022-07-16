TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.20. 193,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

