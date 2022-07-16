TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 1.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,794,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

