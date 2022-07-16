TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 32,717 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $60.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

