TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.31. 688,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

