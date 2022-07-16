TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.