TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,081. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

