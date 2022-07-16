TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 472.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,053,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,212. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.