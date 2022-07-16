TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,360 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 56.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,328,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,512,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

