TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,801 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.3% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after buying an additional 43,570 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 15,870,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,174,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

